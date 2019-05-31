Donald G. Petcovic New Sewickley Township Donald G. Petcovic, 83, of New Sewickley Township, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at his home. He was born October 9, 1935, in Conway, the son of the late Louis J. and Marie (Budervic) Petcovic. He was a retired employee with the Michael Baker Jr. Corporation where he worked 42 years. He was a lifelong member of St. Felix Roman Catholic Parish, where he had been an usher and a member of church council. He taught CCD classes and coached with Freedom Little League Baseball and Freedom Midget Football. He was a former member of the New Sewickley Twp. Planning Commission and was instrumental in the development of Green Valley Park. Don loved hunting, fishing and being at his camp. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Joanne M. (Dietz) Petcovic; three daughters and a son-in-law, Lynn M. and Timothy Barnick of New Sewickley Twp, Denise E. Gentry of Monaca and Diane L. Petcovic of Edgewater Fla.; two sons and daughters-in-law, Gary A. and Debbie Petcovic of Lake Tapps, Wash. and Louis A. and Kim Petcovic of Viera, Fla.; seven grandchildren, Ryan Barnick, Stephanie Bonzo and her husband, Zac, Austin and Shane Gentry, Jarron and Tanner Petcovic; one great-grandson, Wyatt Bonzo; a sister, Jeanne Lintz; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Raymond and Mary Ann Petcovic and Eugene Petcovic, also numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Joey Barnick. Friends will be received Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 3 to 7 p.m. in the WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. in St Felix Roman Catholic Church, Freedom. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Freedom. A Christian wake service will be held Sunday at 3 p.m. in the funeral home. The family wishes memorial contributions be made to the Capuchin Friars, Province of St Augustine, 220 37th St. Pittsburgh, PA 15201.