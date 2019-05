Frank Samuel Cannister Jr. Sewickley Frank Samuel Cannister Jr., 91, aka Teflon Don, Mr. C, Frankie Boy, Pappy Frank and Dad, a lifelong resident of Sewickley, passed away at Good Samaritan Hospice in Wexford on May 26, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Michaline J. Kepics Cannister; his parents, Frank S. Sr. and Anna Newell Cannister and five siblings. Surviving are his children, Jan (Mary), Casmera (Dion) McMullen, Onna White and Jr. (Dawn) Cannister; brother, Dr. William Cannister and sisters, Harriet Lewis and Peggy Cannister-Pobicki; also many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Frank was employed by Armco Steel for 30 years and was the former owner of The Economy Inn and Mike and Frank's. Known as an avid Tionestia Muskie fisherman, a Pittsburgh sports fan, and a great joke teller, he was also an U.S. Air Force World War II Veteran who loved to travel to Deep Creek, Md. and Naples, Fla. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday June 1, 2019, at 10 a.m. in St. James Catholic Church, Walnut Street, Sewickley. PLEASE ALL MEET AT CHURCH. The family asks that memorial contributions be sent to Good Samaritan Hospice, 146 Neely Rd. Wexford, Pa. 15084. Frank always said "Be nice, Dress nice, Smell nice". Arrangements by THE RICHARD D. COLE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Sewickley.