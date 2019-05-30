Evelyn M. (Partington) Barkey Formerly of White Township Evelyn M. (Partington) Barkey, 84, a resident of Beaver Meadows, formerly of White Township, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Born May 17, 1935, in Daugherty Township, she was the daughter of the late Emmet and Bertha Steiner Partington. She attended the Brodhead Missionary Alliance Church, the Bible Study Group. She had been a member of the Auxiliary to the White Township Volunteer Fire Department, White Township Bowling Club, and the Happy Bunch Square Dance Group. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Randolph "Randy" W. Barkey on July 29, 2003; her brother, William R. Partington; and her stepsister, Doris Curry. She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, John Henry Barkey and his wife Kristen, New Waterford, Ohio, and Randy Alan "Butch" Barkey and his wife Tammy, Ellwood City; two daughters and sons-in-law, Nancy Lee and Rodney Miller, East Liverpool, Ohio, and Barbara and Earl Hackney, Jr., Rochester; four sisters, Ruth Duncan, Rosaline Murray, Mrs. James (Betty Jean) Langnecker, and Mrs. William (Mary Jane Hall Challis); seven grandchildren, Alicia Searfoss and her husband Cody, Bradley Hronek, Julia Barkey, Travis Barkey, MaLyn Barkey, and MacKenzie Barkey; two great-grandchildren, Jane Steffen, and Desmond Searfoss; and a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Daniel and Rhetta Barkey, Wampum. Friends will be received on Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in the HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls. There will be an additional visitation on Saturday from noon until the time of the service 1 p.m. with Chaplain Billie Harlan officiating. Interment to follow in Sylvania Hills Cemetery, Daugherty Township. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to St. Barnabas Beaver Meadows, 5130 Tuscarawas Road, Beaver, PA 15009 or Heritage Hospice, 2400 Leechburg Road, New Kensington, PA 15068. The family would like to thank Heritage Hospice for all of their loving care and support for their mother.