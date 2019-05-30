Charles A. Leavelle Formerly of Midland Charles Anthony Leavelle, 61, a resident of Indianapolis, Ind., peacefully departed this life with his family by his side on May 19, 2019. He was born on October 14, 1957, in East Liverpool, Ohio and raised in Midland, Pa. He attended Midland Lincoln High School and received a college degree in Computer Technology. He enjoyed spending time with family, fishing, and watching the Steelers. He was proceeded in death by his father, Tony Leavelle, mother, Cynthia (Daye) Leavelle and a brother, Leander Leavelle. He is survived by his daughters, Shawnda Leavelle, Nicole Gonzalez, and Charlesa Leavelle-Brown; his brothers and sisters, Eddie Daye, Lonnie Daye, Lee Leavelle Sr., Belenda Mccoy, Debra Lightsey and Ermine Leavelle-Tubbs; his grandchildren, Ariana Leavelle, DeMarkus Walker Jr., Myahna Walker, Anejhaa Brown, Cianna Brown and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Visitation is scheduled on Saturday, June 1, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m. with the Celebration of Life Service commencing at 11 a.m. at the Greater Faith Family Worship Center, 2033 Midland Beaver Road, Industry, PA. Professional services entrusted to PITTS FUNERAL HOME, 920 Franklin Avenue, Aliquippa, Antonio Pitts, Funeral Director.