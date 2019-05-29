Martha J. Fetterly Zelienople Martha J. Fetterly, 88, of Zelienople, formerly of New Brighton, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, in UPMC Passavant Hospital, McCandless Twp. She was born on November 24, 1930, in Ambridge, a daughter of the late Rev. Dr. Bernard and Ruth E. Toy Fetterly. She was a retired elementary school teacher in Rochester, a passionate educator dedicated to her students. She was a 1948 graduate of Rochester High School and received her B.S. Degree in Education in 1952, from Wittenberg University. Martha was a member of Seaman Memorial Chapel in the Passavant Retirement Community, Zelienople and was a faithful organist at the New Haven Court of the Seaman Memorial Chapel. She was a former choir director of Trinity Lutheran Church, New Brighton and an organist with the former First Lutheran Church in Beaver Falls. Martha tutored many students over the years in Beaver County, especially in English as a second language. Surviving is a sister, Mary F. Jarrett of Zelienople; two nieces and four nephews, and several great nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, George B. and Rev. Walter P. Fetterly and a brother-in-law, Richard L. Jarrett. Friends will be received Friday, May 31, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. in the Seaman Memorial Chapel, Zelienople, Passavant Retirement Community. Officiating will be Rev. Susie Esseck. Interment will follow in St Petersburg Cemetery, St. Petersburg, Clarion County, Pa. Arrangements by WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester The family wishes memorial contributions be made to the Passavant Retirement Community, 105 Burgess Dr. Zelienople, PA 16063. The family would like to thank the Staff at New Haven Court for the loving care given to Martha.