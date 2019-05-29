Kenneth C. Sciaretta Vanport Kenneth C. Sciaretta, 75, of Vanport, formerly of Beaver Area and Rochester, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, in Good Samaritan Hospice Beaver. He was born June 9, 1943, in Pittsburgh, the son of the late Joseph and Angela Sciaretta. Ken was an accountant, had owned and operated a couple of dry cleaning shops, a high end florist shop in Washington, D.C. and later was the controller for Black Dog Enterprises in Sewickley, from where he retired. He was a member of St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Beaver; was a licensed pilot, having once owned his own plane; was a graduate of Rochester High School; attended the University of Pittsburgh and was the treasurer and on the Board of Directors at Van Buren Homes. He is survived by his wife, Karen M. Ertl Sciaretta; a son, Scott (Tonya) Sciaretta, Georgia; seven grandchildren and a sister. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Christine Hartle. Friends will be received Thursday, May 30, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the TODD FUNERAL HOME, 340 Third St., Beaver. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Friday at 11 a.m. by Father Robert Miller at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Interment will be in Beaver Cemetery. Electronic condolences may be shared at www. toddfuneralhome.net.