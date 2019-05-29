David E. Tanner Baden David E. Tanner, 77, of Baden, formerly of Beaver went to be with his Lord on Monday, May 27, 2019, in the company of his family. Born June 19, 1941, he was the son of the late Merle E. and Margaret A. (Smith) Tanner Chaney. A native of New Brighton, Dave was a graduate of New Brighton High School and a retiree of LTV Steels' Aliquippa Works. In his retirement years, he was a part-time shuttle driver for Penn State University, Beaver campus from 2011 thru 2016. Dave had a passion for golf and was a member of a couple of golf leagues. He dearly loved his grandchildren and frequently attended Hayden's soccer games and Caroline's gymnastics events. He will be sadly missed by his daughter, Jill and her husband, Josh Bender of Conway; his grandchildren, Hayden and Caroline; his brother, James (Janice) Tanner of New Brighton; his nephew, Jim (Eve) Tanner, and his niece, Jodi (Kevin) Wagner. In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his stepfather, Billy Chaney. Friends will be received on Thursday, May 30, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca (724-728-4000), where services will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. Interment will immediately follow in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park, Rochester. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in David's memory to the Penn State THON, 100 University Drive, Monaca, PA 15061. To share online condolences, get directions and other information, please visit simpsonfuneral home.com.