Leyton Daniel DeLauter Formerly of Brighton Township Leyton Daniel DeLauter, 62, formerly of Brighton Twp., passed away in his sleep Friday, May 24, 2019. Born March 16, 1957, he was a son of the late Ronald and Margaret Riley DeLauter and was a 1976 graduate of Freedom High School where he had played on the 1975 undefeated football team. Leyton was a third-generation railroader and was a yardmaster for Conrail, and later for Norfolk & Southern Railroad where he had been a union rep. He was also co-owner of Del-Hon Auto Sales and Bridge Auto for over 30 years with his brother-in-law, Vince Hassan. Together they had sold over 30, 000 vehicles. Leyton had been very active in youth sports including having served as past president of the Brighton Twp. Bears, and had been active with the Beaver Quarterback Club. He had also helped run the concession stands for the Brighton Twp. Bears and the Vipers Semi Pro team. He was a member of the Beaver Valley Country Club and the Seven Oaks Country Club. Leyton was larger than life, he worked and played hard, loved to travel, took 11 cruises, and loved his yearly trip to the beach. An avid Steeler fan and former season ticket holder, he loved fast cars, NASCAR, going out to eat, going to the casino, and listening to oldies. Leyton will be sadly missed by the family he loved so much, including his children, Jamie Botinovch, Beaver; Renee DeLauter, Center Twp.; Denny DeLauter, Boulder, Colo.; his wife, Martha "Marti" Adams DeLauter, Beaver; and his siblings, Denny (Carol) DeLauter, Freedom; Karen Knapp, Economy; Ron (Val) DeLauter, Rochester; Bridget (Vince) Hasson, Chippewa; and Jane (Frank) Bartoroni, New Brighton. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, and many friends. Friends will be received Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. in the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver, where a service will be conducted Thursday at 11 a.m. by his friend, Pastor Timothy Michaux. Interment will follow at the Oak Grove Cemetery, Freedom. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com.