Laura Sosovicka Pittsburgh Laura Sosovicka, age 21, of Pittsburgh, died suddenly on Saturday, May 25, 2019, due to a seizure disorder. Beloved daughter of Lynn Sekeres and Dr. Mark Sosovicka of Pittsburgh; granddaughter of Bernadette and the late Joseph Sosovicka and the late Stephen and Bernadine Sekeres; niece of Bill and Joyce (Sekeres) Smith and David and Janet Sosovicka; cousin of Leslie Sosovicka; also survived by loving dog, Fletcher. Friends received Wednesday and Thursday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Hwy., Pittsburgh, PA 15237. Funeral service on Friday at 10 a.m. in Memorial Park Church, 8800 Peebles Rd., Allison Park, PA 15101. Laura had just completed her junior year at Pitt where she was a communications major. She enjoyed traveling both abroad and domestically and had a goal to visit every U.S. national park. Laura loved Walt Disney World and visited every year. Her time with the Girl Scouts, where she earned the Gold award, influenced her to help and care for others throughout her life. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation of Pittsburgh, 1501 Reedsdale St., Pittsburgh, PA 15233.