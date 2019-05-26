Veda Senior New Galilee Our beloved Veda has gone to be with the Lord. Veda A. Senior, 86, of New Galilee, left us on Saturday, May 25, 2019. She was born September 5, 1932, in New Brighton. She was a devoted member of Darlington United Presbyterian Church in Darlington, Pa. Veda was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Carl Leihgeber; her brothers, Ronald and Clarence Young; her sister, Betty Jean Udele, and granddaughter, Ashley Malone. She is survived by her husband, Raymond Senior; her brother, Robert Young of Spokane Wash.; a sister, Ardele Watson of Prospect, Pa.; stepsiblings, Mary Horgan, Tom, John, and Lewis (Butch) Young; her daughters, Michele (Bob) Sheridan and Kimberley (Bruce) Webb; her son, Carl A. (Marlana) Leihgeber her stepchildren, Barbara (Robert) Vandermer, Rebecca (Roddy) Pander, and Randy (Barbara) Senior; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Friends and relatives will be received on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls, where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Time to be announced in Tuesday's Times.