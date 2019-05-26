Lester Paul Williams Findlay Township Lester Paul Williams, 85, of Findlay Twp., died unexpectedly on Sunday, May 19, 2019. He was born May 19, 1934, in Wahpenton, North Dakota to the late Kenneth and Edith (Ankerfeldt) Williams. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann (Krizan) Williams. At Paul's request there was no public visitation. Anyone who wishes to attend his inurnment service are invited to meet Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Good Samaritan Cemetery, Big Sewickley Creek Road, Bell Acres Borough. Arrangements were entrusted to the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge. Online condolences may be made at www.sykafuneralhome.com.