James 'WarDog' Robinson Aliquippa James 'WarDog' Robinson, 80, of Aliquippa, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2019, at home. He was born November 29, 1938, the beloved son of the late Jim and Rachel Robinson, Jr. He attended Mary Johnson School in Franklin, Georgia. He had several careers, 28 years as a pipeline transportation worker where he traveled from Georgia to Tijuana, Mexico, he retired from J&L Steel and had fifteen years with the SC&K Cleaning Service. He was an excellent gardener, loved fishing and hunting game, and was an avid Steeler's fan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters and brothers-in-law, Mrs. Nellie (JR) Kelly, Mrs. Emma (John) Tigner and Mrs. Nannie (George) Farley; a son, Brian Elmore Sr.; brother-in-law, Mr. Matthew Fuller Sr. and a daughter, Simone Cox. Daddy left to celebrate his life legacy his children, Larry Green, Aliquippa, Minister Jim (Shelly) Robinson Jr., Oklahoma, Evangelist Samantha (Elder Frank) Bates, Chattanooga, Tenn., Demetris Robinson, Atlanta Ga., Timothy (Gail) Robinson, Atlanta, Ga., Darrius "Felete" (Dorothy) Robinson, Chattanooga, Tenn., Chantay Byrd, Chattanooga, Tenn., Pauletter Robinson, Chattanooga, Tenn., Tina Robinson, Aliquippa, Cheree Robinson, Aliquippa, Andrew Cox Jr., Aliquippa, Richard (Kathy) White, Aliquippa; Shawn (Shawanda) Brooks of Miami, Fla. and a daughter-in-law, Roxann Washington, Aliquippa. He left a heart full of love to his wife, Annie Ruth Robinson; his sister, Mrs. Odessia Strozier, Youngstown, Ohio; brother-in-law, Johnnie Elmore, Duncan S.C.; sisters-in-law, Ms. Mae T. Parks, Washington, D.C. and Ms. Anna Mae Fuller, Carriage Hill Md.; Best Friends (entire wedding party) "Mr. Jake Stewart", Johnnie Price, Maxine Thomas, Elder Michael (Tammy) Moreland; very special and loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Also numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. There will be a viewing on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at the New Holy Temple Church in Aliquippa. Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a service to follow. Arrangements are entrusted to PITTS FUNERAL HOME OF ALIQUIPPA, 920 Franklin Ave., Antonio Pitts, Funeral Director.