Michael James Darroch Freedom On Saturday, May 18th, 2019, God called home one of his strongest soldiers. Michael was such a loving boy; he loved cuddles with mommy and daddy while watching his favorite TV show Bubble Guppies. He had a smile and laugh that could light up the whole room. Michael was born June 13, 2017. He was preceded in death by his maternal aunt, Jennifer Pattison. He is survived by his mother, Alanna Darroch; father, Ty Lucente; three sisters, Isabella Lesniak, Meah Bowser, and Sophia Lucente; maternal grandparents, Christine Caton and Robert (Stacy) Darroch; and many, many cousins and second cousins. Viewing will take place at the DARROCH CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES INC., 2640 Mill St., Aliquippa, www.darrochfuneralhome.com, on Friday from 12 to 6 p.m. and a service will be held afterwards at the Beaver Assembly of God Church in Beaver, Pa.