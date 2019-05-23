Carol M. Myers Darlington Carol M. Myers, 87, of Darlington, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Brighton Rehab and Wellness, Beaver. Born July 5, 1931, in New Castle, she was the daughter of the late Raymond N. and Grace D. (Ray) Zeigler. A retired LPN and dental assistant, and a member of the Darlington United Presbyterian Church, she loved crocheting, sewing, camping and dearly loved all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great great-grandchild. In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, James D. Myers, 2017; a son Richard Large, 1967, and a brother, Robert Ziegler,1976. She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Ronald and Linda Large, Hampton, Va; three daughters and sons-in-law, Sharon and Gary Croston, Patterson Twp., Susan and Ray Chaffin, Ohioville Borough and Donna and Raymond Herron, McDonald; eleven grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren; one great great grandchild and two stepchildren. Friends will be received Saturday, May 25, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls, PA 15010, where a service will be conducted Sunday at 2:30 p.m., with Rev. Jordan Alturas and Rev. John McCready officiating. Private interment will be in Grandview Cemetery.