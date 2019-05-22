Glenn Leroy Armstrong Chippewa Township Glenn Leroy Armstrong, 81, of Chippewa Twp., passed away Monday, May 20, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Heritage Valley Hospital. Born September 21, 1937, in Butler, he was the son of the late Edwin P. and Mary A. (Deal) Armstrong. He was married to Toyoko Nishida Armstrong for 54 years when she passed away November 9, 2011. Glenn retired in 1974, following 20 years of service in the United States Air Force. He enjoyed metal detecting, going to casinos, fishing, and working on his Jeep CJ5. He also enjoyed playing and listening to country music. His most cherished time was spent with family, especially his grandchildren and great-granddaughter. Survivors include a daughter, Mary (Larry) Wilson of Camden, Del.; two sons, Glenn L. (Trina) Armstrong and Jack W. (Karlie) Armstrong, both of Beaver Falls; two brothers, William (Lucy) Armstrong of Altus, Okla.; Kenneth (Debbie) Armstrong of Wampum; sister-in-law, Barbara Armstrong of Stephenson, Va.; five grandchildren, Butch Wilson, Casey Shea (Travis Breitzke) Wilson, Ava, Mara, and Laina Armstrong; and one great-granddaughter, Marla Breitzke. He was preceded in death by three sisters, Charlotte Nulph, Betty Moss, and Mary A. Armstrong, and three brothers, Plummer, Arnold, and Edwin Dewayne Armstrong. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday May 23, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. in the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, Main Street, Wampum. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Friday at 11 a.m. Full military rites will be offered by the Veterans Honor Guard. Interment will follow at Clinton Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com.