Pearl Ercolani Aliquippa Pearl Ercolani, 95, of Aliquippa, passed away peacefully with her daughter and son-in-law at her side, Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Beaver Elder Care and Rehabilitation Center after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Born August 12, 1923, in Villa Santo Stefano, Italy, she was a daughter of the late Stefano and Maria (Tranelli) Bonomo. Pearl along with her late husband Joe, were the owners of P&D Market/Pearl's Deli, in Aliquippa from 1974-1977. She was a member of St. Titus Catholic Church, where she volunteered at the parish festival. She was also a member of the St. Titus Confraternity of Christian Mothers and the St. Titus Charismatic Prayer Group. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Guido Ercolani in 1977, and a beloved nephew, Henry Ambrose. Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Mary and William "Bill" Volitich, of Raccoon Twp.; a brother, Lawrence Bonomo, Plains Pa.; two sisters, Lorenzina Ambrose, Mountain Top, Pa. and Mary (Michael) Backo, Wallington, New Jersey and several loving nieces and nephews. Friends will be received Wednesday, May 22, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneral home.com, where a service will be held Thursday at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. in St. Titus Catholic Church, Aliquippa, with Fr. Paul Householder, officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Hopewell Twp. Pearls family would like to thank Judy Snavely for her love and faithfulness, the staff of Beaver Meadows and St. Barnabas Hospice and Beaver Elder Care and Rehabilitation Center for their loving care and special thank you to Kim, Debbie, Ashley, Tara, and Lis from Pilgrimage Hospice for their compassionate care and love that was shown to Pearl and her family.