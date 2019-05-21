Karen A. (Pfaff) Stewart Formerly of Economy Borough Karen A. (Pfaff) Stewart, 80, of Slippery Rock, formerly of Economy Borough, went to meet her Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Born October 20, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Annabelle (Wehr) Pfaff. She graduated from Ambridge High School where she met the love of her life. They married 2 months after her graduation and have been together ever since. After graduating from the Rochester School of Nursing, she went on to work at the Rochester Hospital, Dixmont State Hospital and Mayview State Hospital. Her career then led her to become a state inspector for the Dept. of Public Welfare for 30 years. She became a state certified EMT, and volunteered with Economy Ambulance for many years. While balancing a family and career, Karen was still very active within the community. She was a former president of the Economy Volunteer Fire Dept. Ladies Auxillary, and was a member of the Slippery Rock Camp Ground Association, where she was a former member of their board of directors, was on the election committee, and volunteered for numerous other activities. She and Thomas spent time in Florida, where she would be in charge of running all of the bingo events two times a week. Karen was the matriarch of the family, and planned all of the family vacations and other family outings. She was strong willed, independent, and sometimes a little stubborn. She was a truly devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Thomas L. Stewart; her children, Mark S. (Rosemary) Stewart and Bethann (Donald) Lane, all of Economy Borough; her grandchildren, Heather (Jim) Hall, Shannon Stewart, Donald T. Lane and Katelyn Lane; her great-granddaughter, Olivia Stewart; her sister, Cheryl (John) Kranek of New Sewickley Twp.; her sister-in-law, Shirley Semonik of Baden; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Friends will be received on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at 10:30 a.m. in the GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp., www.gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com. Pastor Chad Bailey will officiate. Interment will follow in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.