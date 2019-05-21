Dominic Romeo Brighton Township Dominic Romeo, 99, of Brighton Twp. passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. in Wexford Healthcare Center. Friends will be received on Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in DARROCH CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES INC., 2640 Mill St., Aliquippa, www.darrochfuneralhome.com, where prayers will be offered on Friday at 9:45 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 a.m. in Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Beaver. The complete obituary will be in Wednesday's edition of the Beaver County Times.