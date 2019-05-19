Mary Elizabeth Fox Formerly of Center Township Mary Elizabeth Fox, age 55, beloved wife, step-mother, daughter, sister, aunt, niece and friend entered into the rest of her Savior on Sunday, May 12, 2019, in Beaver. Born in 1963 to the late William "Bill" and Florence (Vogel) Young, Mary graduated from Center High School. She was a proud member of Crossroads Church in Cranberry. Mary served as a CNA for many years and touched many lives through her work. Mary enjoyed life, crafting, genealogy, music, and socializing. Spending time with friends and family gave her great joy. She is survived by her husband, Terry Lane Fox; step-sons, Kris and Sean Fox; step-grandson, Brantley Fox; sister, Dorothy Miller (Garry); and many dear aunts, uncles, niece, nephew and cousins. Family, friends, and others whose lives Mary touched are invited to the SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum), on Monday, May 20, 2019, from noon until time of the celebration of life at 1 p.m. Online condolences may be shared at www.saul-gabauer.com.