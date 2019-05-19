David B. Otto Beaver David Otto, 80, of Beaver, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019, in his home following a brief illness. He was born August 27, 1938, in New Castle, and was the son of the late John and Mae Cummings Otto. Dave was the former CEO of Penn State Beaver and later worked at Gateway Rehab and the Center for Hope, Ambridge. He had attended the Pathway Church in Chippewa, was a former member of the Rotary, Kiwanis Club, Fort McIntosh Club of Beaver, Private Industry Council of Beaver County, Beaver County Chamber of Commerce and various boards including, United Way, Beaver County Planning Commission, Beaver Initiative for Growth and was actively involved with implementation of the Gifts for Kids project and the annual Beaver County Festival of Trees celebration. Surviving him are his wife, Sue Ann Kennedy Otto; children, David (Kim) Otto, Geneva, Ohio; Douglas Otto, Orlando, Fla.; Carol (Mike) Jennings, Thornton, Colo.; Catharine (Tim) Maidl, Leonardstown, Md.; Kelley Casbourne, Greenbay, Wis.; and Kim (Sherm) Hostetter, Chippewa; daughter-in-law, April Otto; grandchildren, Bob Otto, Tom Otto, Tanya Sandretto, Megan Schwartz, Conner Jennings, Logan Maidl, Brenden Jennings, Tansen Otto, Katrina Bosco, Kaytie Meyers, Alexa Conner, Victoria Springer, Rebekah Cohen, Haley Hostetter, John Casbourne, Nathan Casbourne, Ana Casbourne, and Preston Casbourne; great-grandchildren, August Conner and Scarlett Bosco; and a brother, John (Rosemary) Otto, Indiana. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two children, Daniel Otto and Camille Kulinski. Friends will be received Tuesday, May 21, from 5 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. in the TODD FUNERAL HOME, 340 Third St., Beaver. Interment will be in Beaver Cemetery. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Beaver Area Foundation to establish an Educational Scholarship at Penn State Beaver in David's name or the Center for Hope, 740 Park Rd., Ambridge, PA 15003. Electronic condolences may be shared at www.toddfuneralhome.net.