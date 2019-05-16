Nicholas Woodham Economy Borough Nicholas Woodham, of Economy Borough, passed away on May 12, 2019. Born on November 29, 1939, in Leet Township, Nick was a caring husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather, son-in-law, brother, brother-in-law and uncle. He was the middle child of seven born to the late Anna Zawoysky and George Dowdy Woodham. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Linda Scott Woodham; beloved daughter, Susan Pizer (Anthony); beloved son, Patrick Jay Woodham (Dorothy); adored grandchildren, Colin, Paige, Cassidy and Payton Woodham; one brother, George Woodham (Delores) and five sisters, Ann Kuharsky, Molly Munk (John), Barbara Couper (Thomas), Gloria Sandrock (Paul) and Alice Smith (Timothy); his sister-in-law, Elizabeth Scott; several nieces and nephews; two step granddaughters, Kari Pizer and Jennifer Swigart (Michael) and two step great-grandchildren, Emalynn and Aeden along with numerous friends and relatives. Nick graduated from Quaker Valley High School in 1957 and served six years in the Pennsylvania Air National Guard. He worked as a machinist at LTV in Aliquippa for 28 years and at Trinity Industries in McKees Rocks for 17 years. He was a member of the Pine Run Sportsman's Club. Nick is preceded in death by his cherished son, Mark Scott Woodham, in 1966; his parents, in-laws Willavene and Lester Scott; brothers-in-law, William Kuharsky and Lester (Jay) Scott and his nephew, Steve Woodham. All family and friends are invited to a Memorial Service and luncheon at the Leetsdale Borough Community Room, 134 Broad Street, Leetsdale, on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at noon. Please email the family at woodhamfamily19@gmail.com by Friday, May 17, 2019, at noon stating how many will attend. Private arrangements are entrusted to DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME OF CRANBERRY. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Good Samaritan Hospice, 146 Neely School Road, Wexford, PA 15090. Condolences may be offered at www.devlinfuneralhome.com.