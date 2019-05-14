Robert Kittner Scarro Oyster Bay, New York Robert Kittner Scarro, passed away on May 11, 2019, age 82, of Oyster Bay, N.Y. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth; loving father of Evelyn, Robert, and Scott; cherished grandfather of Justin, Amber McMahon (Charles), and Joshua; proud great-grandfather of Jacob and Autumn; and dear brother of Constance. Also survived by loving relatives and friends. Proudly served as a U.S. Army Veteran from 1955-1958. Visiting Oyster Bay Funeral Home, 261 South St., Oyster Bay, N.Y., Wednesday 3 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Funeral Mass St. Dominic RC Chapel, Oyster Bay, N.Y. Thursday, 10:30 a.m. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery. www.oysterbayfuneralhome.com