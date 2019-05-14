Kathy Rae Ketterer New Sewickley Township Kathy Rae Ketterer, age 66, of New Sewickley Twp., passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019 while under the care of Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh after a courageous battle with Pancreatic Cancer. Born May 12, 1952, in Rochester, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Joseph Moldovan and Rose Marie Giralico Moldovan. Kathy worked for over 10 years as Executive of Administrations at ITG Networks in Cranberry Twp. She mastered fine thread crocheting and operated a booth at Shaker Woods in Columbiana, Ohio for several years, and was once awarded best of the year in the American Life Magazine for her needlework. She also enjoyed spending time outdoors fishing, boating and camping. Above all she was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister who will be dearly missed and fondly remembered. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her beloved husband of 46 years, Kenneth V. Ketterer, whom she married on May 5, 1973; her daughter, Brooke Seger, and her husband, Michael, of Hopewell Twp.; her son, Aaron Ketterer, and his wife, Amy, of Galax, Va.; her grandchildren, Matthew, Bradley, Aarica, Lillian, Keylon, Karder, Kaitlin and Ashley; her great-granddaughter, Amy Claire and a brother, Thomas Moldovan II, his wife, Robin and their children, of Cana, Va. Kathy's family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the BOYLAN FUNERAL HOME INC., 324 East Grandview Ave., Zelienople, PA 16063. A funeral ceremony will be held in her honor at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at the funeral home with Timothy and Christine Hinzman officiating. Kathy will be laid to rest at Oak Grove Cemetery in New Sewickley Twp. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Ste. 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 (www.pancan.org). Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.