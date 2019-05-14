Ersilia A. 'Cil' Casciato West Aliquippa Ersilia A. "Cil" Casciato, a life-long resident of West Aliquippa, passed away Sunday, May 11, 2019. She was born in West Aliquippa and was the daughter of the late Frank and Stella (Ambrose) Casciato. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers and a sister-in-law, Frank "Jr.", Vincent, Joseph and Anthony and Alice Casciato; a nephew, Richard Renteria; and a great-niece, Laura Garcia. Cil was a member of St. Titus Roman Catholic Church, Aliquippa. She was retired from the former Mellon Bank as an administrative assistant. Cil enjoyed taking bus trips to the casinos, watching T.V., embroidering, cooking, making pizzelles and helping people. She loved to plan holiday dinners with her family and served as the matriarch. She was an active member of the Saint Anthony Congregation and volunteered at Meals on Wheels. She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Barbara and Rudy Tomazich, Theresa Casciato, Anthony and April Casciato, Jr., Joyce and Ray Capell, Diane Renteria; great-nieces and great-nephews, Christopher Tomazich, Elizabeth, Cicely and Vincent Casciato, Peter and Anthony Renteria, and Nicole and Julia Capell; and numerous cousins and close friends. Visitation will be Wednesday 4 to 8 p.m. in the ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496. Departing prayers will be on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. in St. Titus Catholic Church. Entombment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.