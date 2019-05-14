Brian Alexander Judd Freedom Brian Alexander Judd, 36, of Freedom, a graduate of Rochester Area High School, passed away the morning of Sunday, May 12, 2019. He is survived by his mother, Tracy Walser; a brother, Nathan Walser; and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. Brian was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, William "Larry" and Edna Miller, and his paternal grandparents, Archie and Shirley Judd. Brian will forever be remembered for his quick wit, generosity, compassion, love, and loyalty to his family, friends, and animals. His family and friends will miss his quirky smile and his ability to brighten anyone's day. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com.