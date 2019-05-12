Michael J. Kowal, Jr. Crafton, Formerly of Economy Borough Michael, at age 40, unexpectedly passed away in his Crafton home on Thursday, May 9, 2019. He was the beloved son of Annette and Brian White. He was preceded in death by his father, Michael J. Kowal, Sr. Loving father of Britney, Alexis, and Kennedy. Also survived by aunts, uncles, family and friends. Mike Jr. was an avid hunter and an avid Pittsburgh sports fan. He loved the outdoors and camping. Visitation will be Monday only from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. in the SCHEPNER-McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 165 Nobel Ave., Pittsburgh. A Mass of Christian burial will be on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in St. Philip Roman Catholic Church. www.schepnermcdermottfh.com