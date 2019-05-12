Helen Homitz Franciscan Manor Patterson Heights Helen Homitz, 90, of Franciscan Manor, passed peacefully on Friday, May 10, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born August 16, 1928, in Beaver Falls, daughter of the late Daniel and Anna (Victorick) Wondolkowski. Helen was very talented at crafting, enjoying furniture refinishing as well as reupholstering. Above all else, Helen was family oriented; she was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Family loved to gather at her house for any occasion, but especially enjoyed summertime swims in her pool. In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded by her husband, John, on May 12, 2003; one brother, Henry Wondolkowski; two sisters, Jean Wondolkowski and Mary Leonard. Helen is survived by twin sons and spouses, John (Bethanne) Homitz, North Sewickley Twp.; Jack (Susan) Homitz, Daugherty Twp.; two daughters, Jody (her fiancé John D'Orazio) Maier, Patterson Twp.; Janice (Eugene) Sinan, Daugherty Twp.; five grandchildren, Jennifer, Robert, Chelsea, Stephanie and Ashley; two step-grandchildren, John Michael and Ashley; four great- grandchildren, Taylor, Logan, Alayna and Leila; four step-great grandchildren, Giovanni, Adelina, Guilia and Dominic; one brother, John Wondolkowski, Patterson Twp.; and extended family. Friends will be received on Monday, May 13, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum). A funeral service to honor and celebrate her life will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in the funeral home. Private interment will follow in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Kindred Hospice Foundation, 3350 Riverwood Parkway, Suite 1400, Atlanta, GA 30339. The family wishes to extend special thanks to the staff of Franciscan Manor and Kindred Hospice for their kind and compassionate care of Helen. On line condolences may be offered at www.saul-gabauer.com