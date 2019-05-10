Jeffrey L. Thomas Center Township Jeffrey L. Thomas, 66, of Center Twp., passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, May 9, 2019, in Good Samaritan Hospice at Heritage Valley, Beaver. Born December 22, 1952, he was a son of the late Blaine and Violet (Fouser) Thomas. Jeff was raised and resided in Center Township, Monaca, and was a graduate of Center Area High School in 1970, and Geneva College in 1992. He was formerly employed by LTV Steel, Aliquippa, and as Director of Material Management at Aliquippa Hospital and Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh. The highlight of his career was being the proud owner of Thomas' Golf Shoppe in Beaver. He was a founding member of Beaver County Show Stoppers, of which he was a member for 25 years. Jeff spent his spare time golfing, fishing, and volunteering at Faith Lutheran Church, where he served as vice president of the church board. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Joanne (Ross) Thomas; daughter, Melanie A. Martin of Harmony; his grandchildren, Brielle and Logan; a brother, David (Cindy) Thomas of Beaver Falls; a sister, Kimberly (Thomas) Storar of Brandon, Fla.; and his loving nieces and nephews, Blaine, Tyler, Stacey, Jason and Carrie. Friends will be received Sunday, May 12, 2019, from 1 to 4 p.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., CENTER TOWNSHIP, 3475 Brodhead Road, Monaca. Family and friends will meet at Faith Lutheran Church, 100 Center Grange Road, Center Twp., where a service will be held Monday at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Sue Irons and the Rev. Mike Sourwine officiating. The family would like to thank the caring staff at Good Samaritan Hospice at Heritage Valley, Beaver, and Jeff's friends and family, especially his former wife Debra, and former son-in-law, Sean, for all of their help during this most difficult time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Good Samaritan Hospice at Heritage Valley, Beaver.