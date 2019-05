James F. Myers Conway James Franklin Myers, 75, of Conway passed on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Friends will be received on Sunday, May 12, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 273 Rout 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum). If desired, memorial contributions may be directed to the Wounded Warrior Project. His complete notice will be published in Sunday's edition of the Times. On line condolences at www.saul-gabauer. com.