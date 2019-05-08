Joseph Lewis Lee Aliquippa Joseph Lewis Lee entered this earthly home on June 9, 1937, and moved to his heavenly residence on Sunday, May 5, 2019. Born in Aliquippa, Pa., he was the son of the late Luther Lee and Minuette Mitchell Lee. Joe grew up in Aliquippa, graduated from Aliquippa High School in 1956 as one of the great basketball players of his time. He married his sweetheart, Marlene Whitlock, of Leetsdale, Pa., and together they had five children. Joe worked for J&L, TWA/American Airlines where he retired in 2001. Even though he retired, he worked part-time at the Public Assistance Office in Rochester, Pa. He was preceded in death by his parents, Luther and Minuette Lee; his siblings, Luther, Jr., Rudolph, Dorothy, Percy, Benjamin, Howard and William Lee; and his sister, Clara Shackelford. He leaves behind his sister, Marva Jean Porter to remember him with love and devotion. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 63 years, Marlene Lee; his children, Bonita Lee Penn, Joseph Lewis Lee, Jr., Tracy Lee, Shawnda Davis, and Patricia Lee; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; and his dear friend Albert (Allegra) Frank, all loved and cherished by him. There will be a gathering at The Church in the Round, 744 Griffith Street, Aliquippa, PA 15001 on Friday, May 10, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. His Homegoing Celebration will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. Professional services entrusted to PITTS FUNERAL HOME OF ALIQUIPPA, 920 Franklin Ave., Antonio Pitts, Funeral Director.