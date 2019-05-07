Patricia A. Cahalan Ambridge Patricia A. Cahalan, 84, of Ambridge, died Saturday, May 4, 2019, in Concordia at Villa St. Joseph. She was born March 12, 1935, in Sewickley, Pa., to the late Francis and Anne (Millute) Cahalan. Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was her husband, William Henrich. Surviving are three daughters, Karen Nosseck of Aspinwall, Pa., Maureen (Carl) Henrich-Taylor of Lexington, S.C., and Kathy (Jeff) Martin of Freedom, Pa.; a son, David Henrich of Orangeburg, S.C.; five grandchildren, Zachary and Jessica Taylor and Emily, Abigail and Annie Martin; two brothers, Thomas J. Cahalan of Ft. Myers, Fla., and John (Nadine) Cahalan of Land O' Lakes, Fla.; a nephew, Brian Cahalan; great-niece, Mia Cahalan; and great-nephew, Wade Cahalan. Friends will be received on Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge, where prayers will be offered Wednesday at 9 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 9:30 a.m. in Good Samaritan Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Christ Our Redeemer Cemetery, Ross Township. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Good Samaritan Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.sykafuneralhome.com.