Jolene Grubor Ambridge Jolene Grubor, 61, of Ambridge, passed away on May 1, 2019. She is the daughter of Diana and the late Joseph Tusick. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her two daughters, Robin and Rachelle Grubor; four grandchildren, Eric, Isaiah, Dennis, and Easton; siblings, Charles and Lisa Tusick. Friends will be received Wednesday, May 8, 2019, from 12 to 2 p.m. at the KASPER-HAHN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 547 Eighth St., Ambridge, (724-266-2549), were a memorial service will be held at the funeral home at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in care of the funeral home.