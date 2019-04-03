Irene Brdar Ralich, 88, Aliquippa, and Morgantown, W.Va., died peacefully at home on Sunday, March 31, 2019. Irene lived most of her life in Aliquippa, Pa., but had resided the last 3 years with her daughter, Susan Ralich and granddaughter, Kimberly Quick in Morgantown, W.Va. Born on May 11, 1930, in Aliquippa, Pa., Irene was the daughter of the late Mile and Sava (Milkovich) Brdar. Irene was a faithful member of St. Elijah Serbian Orthodox Church in Aliquippa, serving her church community throughout her life in the Kolo Serbski Sestara, Mother's Club, St. Elijah Junior Tamburitzans, noodle making, and St. Elijah catering. In addition to her parents, Irene was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Nick Ralich; a brother, Eli Brdar; and sisters, Nadine Robbins, Helen Yawor, and Mary Jovonovich. She is survived by a son, Michael (Marie) Ralich; daughters, Yvonne (Michael) Megaludis and Susan Ralich; grandchildren, Sarah Ralich (Aaron) Shelmire, Lara Ralich, Elena Megaludis, Luke Megaludis, and Kimberly Quick; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Brdar; brother-in-law, Alex Yawor; and many loving nieces and nephews. Friends will be received Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com. Pomen (blessing service) will be held Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in the funeral home. Family and friends will gather on Friday at 10 a.m. at St, Elijah Serbian Orthodox Church, 2200 Irwin Street, Aliquippa, PA 15001, with Fr. Branislav Golic and Fr. Rodney Torbic officiating. Interment will follow at St. Elijah Church Cemetery in Hopewell Township. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Elijah Serbian Orthodox Church.