Gerald A. Luptak, 73, of Bethel Park, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, April 1, 2019. Gerry was the beloved husband of 46 years of Patricia (Deak) Luptak; loving father of Andrew (Elizabeth), Amy Stepson (Steve) and Jeffrey (Sarah); brother of Andrea Gibb, Christine Dolney (James) and Alan (Dina); grandfather "Pap Pap" of Thomas and Jeremy and "Fur Dad" to Milo and Leo. He was also greatly loved by his many nieces and nephews. Gerry worked for US Airways as an aircraft mechanic for 37 years, was a member of the IAM Potomac Air Lodge #1976, and in retirement was a school bus driver for the Bethel Park School District. Visitation will take place Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Road (RT 88), Library, www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.com Services will be held at the same location Friday at 11 a.m. Contributions may be made to Pittsburgh Aviation Animal Rescue Team, www.nodogleftbehind.org or the American Diabetes Association.