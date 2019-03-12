Barbara Sue Heidel Monaca Barbara Sue Heidel, 81, of Monaca, passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019, in the emergency room of Heritage Valley, Beaver. Born in West Union, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Violet (Dennison) Dotson. Sue was employed for over 30 years as a secretary for the former Teledyne Vasco Company, Monaca. She was a member of the Monaca 4th Ward VFD Auxiliary, Monaca United Methodist Church and the Crimson Line Auxiliary. She volunteered at Mars Elementary School and Meals on Wheels in Rochester. She was an avid Steeler fan and was a former member of the Monaca Band Mothers and PTA when her sons were in school. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George J. Heidel in 2007; a brother, Jerry Dotson in 1967; an aunt, Eileen Davis; and a brother-in-law, Raymond Mancheff. Sue is survived by her two sons, George (Tanya) Heidel of Cabot, and Gregory Heidel of Monaca; a grandson, Jonathan Heidel of Rochester; a great-granddaughter, Ellie Heidel; and a sister, Anna Mancheff of Monaca. Friends will be received on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in the SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca, (724) 728-4000, followed by a funeral service on Wednesday at 11 a.m. with her pastor, the Reverend Nancy K. Shute officiating. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Sue's memory to the Beaver County Humane Society, 3394 Brodhead Road, Aliquippa, PA 15001. To share online condolences, get directions and other information, please visit simpsonfuneralhome.com.