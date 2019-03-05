George Edward Hojdila (Pap) Monaca George Edward Hojdila (Pap), 94, of Monaca, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Beaver, surrounded by his loving family. Born on September 3, 1924, in Weirton, West Virginia, he was the last surviving child of the late Andrew and Anna Hojdila. George was a proud World War II veteran, serving his country in the U.S. Army. He was employed as a pipe cutter by Armco Steel in Ambridge, retiring in 1985. George was married to his loving wife of 44 years, Mary T. (Vinansky) Hojdila, who passed away on July 17, 1991. As he was greatly loved, so shall he be greatly missed by his son and daughter-in law, Greg and Mary Sue (Krancevic) Hojdila; his granddaughter, Lauren Randall and her husband, Paul, and their children, Darren and Mallory; and his granddaughter, Emily Hojdila, and her children, Anthony, Aiden, and Tristan. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews, neighbors, and friends, especially Judy and Charlie Reina. In addition to his parents and wife, George was predeceased by his brothers and sisters-in-law, Richard and Emma Hojdill, John and Florence Hojdila, Paul and Betty Hojdila, Michael and Shirley Hojdila, and his sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary and Michael Mitro, and Agnes and Henry Makowiecki. George was a faithful member of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Monaca, Pennsylvania. Friends will be received Wednesday, March 6, 2019, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca, (724) 728-4000, where prayers will be offered on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Monaca. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery with full military honors by the Beaver County Special Unit. To share online condolences, get directions and other information, please visit simpsonfuneralhome.com.