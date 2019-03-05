Fred 'Fritz' Rossi Hopewell Township Fred 'Fritz' Rossi, 96, of Hope-well Twp., passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Franciscan Manor. Born April 1, 1922, in Ellsworth, Pa., he was a son of the late Frank and Contilia (D'Antonio) Rossi. Mr. Rossi retired as a freight car inspector from the P&LE Railroad, and served in the U. S. Army Air Corps in England, during World War II. Fritz will be remembered as the man that had everyone sit around the same table. When eating polenta or Sunday spaghetti, he made sure everyone came hungry and left full. Besides his homemade sausage, his greatest pride was his garden. Wherever he went, he carried a basket full of fresh produce to share with family and friends. Whether it was bailing hay or plowing his neighbors' snowy driveways, Fritz was happiest when driving his Farmall 404 tractor. He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Ann (Marovich) Rossi; two daughters and a son-in-law, Lisa and Joe Doyle and Teresa Higgins; three grandchildren, Courtney Doyle, Cassidy Doyle, and Tara Higgins, and many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Marietta, Antoinette, and Ann, and a brother, Angelo. Friends will be received Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., CENTER TOWNSHIP, 3475 Brodhead Road, Monaca, PA. 15061, where a blessing service will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. Entombment will follow at 12 p.m. at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum, Hopewell Twp., where the Beaver County Special Unit will conduct military honors. A special thank you to Amy Thumm, who cared for Fritz as if he were her own father.