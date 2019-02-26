Sister Anne Celine (Elsa Ann) Mutscheller, CSJ Baden Sister Anne Celine (Elsa Ann) Mutscheller, CSJ, 82, died Sunday, February 24, 2019, in the 65th year of her religious life as a Sister of St. Joseph. The daughter of the late Jacob and Marie Bierl Mutscheller, Sister Anne Celine entered the Congregation from St. Mary Parish in Beaver Falls. Sister Anne Celine ministered 38 years in education, including a 14-year tenure at Mount Gallitzin Academy as a teacher (1966-1973) and principal (1973-1980). She then served as principal at St. Titus in Aliquippa until 1995. Her early education ministry sites included Holy Rosary in Perrine, Fla. and St. Joseph in Natrona. As a member of the Pittsburgh Diocesan Advisory Committee from 1995-2003, Sister Anne Celine was instrumental in helping develop "One Body, One Mission" guidelines for Parish Councils. Sister Anne Celine most recently served as Administrator at the Mother house where she conveyed genuine hospitality to Sisters and visitors alike with her joyful and welcoming spirit. She took great pleasure in coordinating events and beautifying the convent with her decorative touch. Sister Anne Celine first came to know the Sisters of St. Joseph as a student at Mount Gallitzin High School where Sister Aelred, "a very upbeat and happy music teacher," and Sister Vincent Mary, the principal, influenced her call to religious life. When she retired from teaching, Sister Anne Celine continued to hear from dozens of students who credited her for their spiritual and educational foundation. During her 50th Jubilee celebration, Sister Anne Celine recalled her desire to extend "cordial charity to the dear neighbor" in the Motherhouse and in the community. Central to her life, she said, are the Eucharist and daily prayer. One of her favorite prayers was Psalm 23: "You guide me along the right path . . . I fear no harm for you are at my side . . . only goodness and love pursue me all the days of my life." Sister Anne Celine is survived by three brothers, Joseph (Evelyn) Mutscheller of Beaver Falls, Chuck (Barbara) Mutscheller of Sonoma, Calif., and Paul (Barbara) Mutscheller of Marion, Ohio, nieces and nephews, the Associates, and the Sisters of St. Joseph. Friends will be received Tuesday, February 26, 2019, from 1 p.m. to the close of the Prayer Vigil and Wednesday, February 27, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Mother house of the Sisters of St. Joseph. Prayer Vigil will be Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at 6 p.m. at the Motherhouse. Mass of Christian burial will be offered Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at 3 p.m. Burial will follow in the Sisters' Cemetery on the Motherhouse grounds. Donations in the name of Sister Anne Celine may be sent to the Sisters of St. Joseph Memorial Fund, Development Office, 1020 State St., Baden, PA, 15005.