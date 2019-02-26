Nancy R. Oliver Beaver Falls Nancy R. Oliver, 80, of Beaver Falls, died Monday, February 25, 2019, in the Beaver Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born November 7, 1938, in Beaver Falls, was the daughter of the late Andrew and Rebecca (Funk) Campbell. She was a member and worked at the Beaver Falls Salvation Army; retired from the Blackhawk High School as a custodian; was a Foster Grandmother with the YMCA; member of the Sokol Club in Pittsburgh; and loved playing Bingo. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Joann Sutton and a granddaughter, Roberta Jo Jenkins. She is survived by four children, Andrea and Thomas "Tim" Mendenhall, Beaver Falls; Rebeca and Rege Quinn, Beaver Falls; Robert Oliver and Mary Ann, New Brighton; and Michael Oliver, Pittsburgh; a sister, Eleanor Martorano, New Brighton; 16 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; several nieces and nephews; and a good friend, Dee Bryant. Friends will be received Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls, where a service will be conducted Friday at 11 a.m. with Major Bob Carney, Retired Salvation Army, will officiate. The family would like to thank the staff of the Beaver Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their kind and compassionate care of Nancy.