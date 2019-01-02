In the latest installment of ToDo, host Patrick Berkery previews The Spinners at the Xcite Center in Bensalem, comedian Jessica Kirson at the Newtown Theater, and Herman's Hermits Starring Peter Noone at the Sellersville Theater.
