The Lakers and Golden Griffins are separated by four points in Atlantic Hockey standings.

Mercyhurst (9-11-2, 7-6-1 AHA) vs. Canisius (8-9-2, 5-7-1 AHA)

When: Friday at 7:35 p.m.; Saturday at 7:05 p.m.

Where: Friday at HarborCenter, Buffalo, N.Y. & Saturday at Mercyhurst Ice Center

On the air: hurstathletics.com (live stream & statistics)

What to watch: The Lakers follow a pair of one-goal games against Holy Cross last weekend (4-3 win & 5-4 loss) with the annual home-and-home series with the western New York rival Golden Griffins. As usual, these matchups mean a lot to both clubs in the tightly packed Atlantic Hockey Association standings. The Lakers are in a three-way tie for fourth with Army and Robert Morris. Five points separate the top seven teams, from surprising frontrunner American International and seventh-place Rochester Institute of Technology.

The Golden Griffins three points further back in eighth. They ended 2018 with only two wins in their last nine games (2-9-2). But they opened 2019 with 3-1 and 2-1 non-conference wins against then-No. 13 North Dakota. Freshman G Matt Ladd and junior G Blake Weyrick combined to stop 80-of-82 shots in the series sweep, with Ladd making 48 saves on 49 shots. Weyrick stopped all 17 he faced in the third period of a 32-save effort in the finale. Ladd, Weyrick and Mercyhurst junior D Joseph Duszak earned three of AHA’s four weekly honors. Duszak was named Defensive Player of the Week for totaling four goals and an assist against Holy Cross.

