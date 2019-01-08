Bucks County high school bowling roundup: Jan. 7

Nate Tagert (605), Drew Massack (640) and high for the night James Carnal with a (678) at North Penn beat Hatboro-Horsham 4-0 in Monday boys bowling action. Matt Morely was the Hatters top scorer with a 521 series.

GIRLS BOWLING



North Penn 4, Hatboro-Horsham 0: Jocelyn Wynkoop led the lady Knights with a 488 series followed by nice games from each teammate. Annaleigh Switzer (190) high game for the match for either team, while Jennifer Snyder (165), Samantha Wylie (164), and Allison Cox (159) each collected a high game. Tori Bone was the Hatters top bowler of the night with a 434 series.