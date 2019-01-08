After struggling with free throws in the fourth quarter, the Firebirds responded to get past Neshaminy.

MIDDLETOWN — Normally, Holy Ghost Prep is an OK free throw shooting team.

In the fourth quarter on Monday, with its nonleague game against Neshaminy all but wrapped up, the Firebirds struggled from the foul line. They went 1-for-9 to close the fourth, and after Neshaminy forced overtime with a 3-pointer by Brandon Belton in the final seconds, the teams went to overtime.

There, however, Holy Ghost found its touch from the line, going 8-for-10 to clinch the 53-47 road victory over Neshaminy.

"You've got to stick with it," said Firebirds senior Jack Rittenmeyer, who scored a team-high 13 points. "We're good shooters. At practice, we knock them down. You've got to trust yourself, trust your teammates to knock them down, whoever gets fouled. They eventually did go in."

With the win, Holy Ghost is now 7-4 on the season as it heads back into Bicentennial Athletic League play on Tuesday. Coach Tony Chapman knows his team will have to play a lot better than it did on Monday.

"A couple times in the second half, we never got way up, but we got out by eight a couple of times," Chapman said. "It seemed like we were ready to get it, and just never could. I give (Neshaminy) a lot of credit for hanging in.

"In the second half, besides missing an unbelievable amount of free throws, we made really, really poor decisions, both offensively and defensively, which we have to talk about if we're going to be successful as a the year goes on. We can't have mental mistakes."

Neshaminy (2-8) continues to struggle finding ways to win games like Monday, but there were a lot of positives to take away.

"It's very encouraging," said Neshaminy coach Mark Tingle. "Like I've said before, we're learning. We were very inexperienced coming into the season, so each game we're getting better. The little things are still hurting us toward the end of the game, but we were down seven or eight a couple times and fought back."

Neither team shot the ball well and were very sloppy with the ball at times too. Neshaminy turned the ball over six times in the first quarter alone and fished with 18 turnovers. It also finished just 33 percent from the field (14-for-42).

On the other side, Holy Ghost shot 38 percent (17-for-45) and it did not have a 3-pointer in 10 tries.

"Sloppy game, to say the least," Chapman said. "In the first half, I thought we executed pretty well offensively and we just didn't make any shot. We moved the ball well, we did a lot of things well. We were up four at half. We probably should've been up 15."

Even still, the Firebirds seemed in control most of the game. They led by eight at one point in the third quarter, and in the fourth were up 35-28 with 4:45 remaining.

Neshaminy scored seven straight to tie it at 35, only to see Holy Ghost assert control again. That was when the free throw follies began. Holy Ghost missed six straight from the line at one point.

An old fashion three-point play by Rittenmeyer put Holy Ghost up 43-37 with 38 seconds left. Belton answered with his fourth 3-pointer of the night, and after two more missed Firebird free throws, Belton knocked down the open 3 as time expired to extend the game into overtime.

Greg Sylvester, Sean Sylvester and Greg Calvin made five straight free throws at one point in the extra period, as the Firebirds did what it took to finish Neshaminy off.

"We were not shooting well at all, outside and on the line," Rittenmeyer said. "When they came down and hit that shot — I should have just stayed in front of him like coach said, but I just felt I could go for the ball right there. Then, to watch that go through, it was a dagger. But we stayed together, trusted each other, played confident, played smart and came out with the win."