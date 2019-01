Burlington County high school girls basketball roundup: Jan. 7

Doane Academy 68, Mercy Tech 38: Ernsvitha Saint-Juste dropped a game-high 32 points and pulled down 21 rebounds as Doane Academy beat Mercy Tech 68-38 in Monday girls basketball action. NyDasia Henley, had a double-double of the her own with 24 points and 15 assists.

LEAP Academy 49, Delran 41: Olivia Sofroney (12 points) and Kylie Quaker (11) each collected double-digit points for the Bears in the loss.