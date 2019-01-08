Bucks County high school girls basketball roundup: Jan. 7
Upper Moreland 50, MaST Charter 26: Bean Hughes’s 15 points led the Golden Bears to victory on Monday. Phoebe Longstreth added 14 points of her to augment the Bears attack.
