Sports staff

Tuesday

Jan 8, 2019 at 12:42 AM Jan 8, 2019 at 12:42 AM


Bucks County high school girls basketball roundup: Jan. 7

Upper Moreland 50, MaST Charter 26: Bean Hughes’s 15 points led the Golden Bears to victory on Monday. Phoebe Longstreth added 14 points of her to augment the Bears attack.