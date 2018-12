Bucks County high school bowling roundup: Dec. 18

Conwell-Egan 3, Devon Prep 1: The catalyst in this one was Billy Klienfelder, who debuted on varsity for the first time this year. Klienfelder posted a stellar 170 game, his career high, in the win. Teammate Jim Bickel helped support the effort with a 168 third game that helped cement the total pins for the match. Sean Riley also collected a 198-548 series.