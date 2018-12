Boys basketball, girls basketball and wrestling polls have been posted

The first winter Breakout Athlete polls of the season have been posted.

Vote for Breakout Athletes in boys basketball, girls basketball and wrestling. Deadline is Tuesday at 11:59 p.m.

Votes are limited to one per computer, device or network. Below is the link to the finalists.

Winners will be featured in the Times-News and on GoErie.com.

Loading...