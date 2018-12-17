Senior cornerback makes D2CCA second team

Edinboro cornerback Zuril Hendrick was recently selected to the D2CCA All-America second team.

Hendrick, a 6-foot 1-inch, 188-pound senior, finished with seven interceptions one year after leading the nation with nine interceptions as a junior in 2017. His seven interceptions helped him lead the PSAC and rank third in Division II in interceptions per game.

He also set the Edinboro record for career interceptions with 21.

This marked the second straight year that Hendrick secured a spot on an All-America team. He was awarded first-team status by Don Hansen Football Gazette last year.

He earlier made the D2CCA Super Region 1 first team. Hendrick was joined on the all-region first team by teammate Walter Fletcher, a junior running back. Fletcher was earlier voted PSAC West Offensive Player of the Year.

Landing spots on the D2CCA Super Region 1 second team were Gannon senior running back Marcus Jones, Mercyhurst junior punter Brendan Coles, and Edinboro senior defensive lineman Derek Dorr and junior safety Brandon Anderson.