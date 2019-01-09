Gov. Tom Wolf and the state Department of Environmental Protection have taken an important step in protecting my family’s health. Jared Stonesifer’s recent coverage, "DEP plan curbs emissions from oil, gas operations," details a proposal to reduce air pollution from thousands of existing natural gas operations. The rule would compel the natural gas industry to more frequently monitor and search for leaks in wells and other natural gas infrastructure.

This proposed rule was presented at DEP’s recent air quality committee meeting. I traveled to Harrisburg with my family to voice my support for a rule on existing sources and share the story of how my family has had to endure living among natural gas pollution for many years.

While I applaud the governor’s efforts, I also urge him to strengthen provisions in the rule targeting methane. Methane, a potent greenhouse gas, is responsible for about 25 percent of the global warming impacts our planet is experiencing today. It is emitted from Pennsylvania’s natural gas operations at an alarming rate, and must be addressed in a concerted and comprehensive way.

About 1.5 million people in Pennsylvania live within a half mile of active natural gas operations like I do. There are thousands of unconventional gas wells and dozens of compressor stations and processing plants in my county alone. It is critical for Wolf and the DEP to strengthen the proposed methane controls and fully address the air pollution from these operations that continue to degrade the air we breathe.

Dale Tiberie, West Pike Run Township, Washington County