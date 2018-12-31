Who is going to pay for the wall? Mexico. Who? Mexico! Who?

When did northwestern Pennsylvania become part of Mexico? Please tell us, Trump Republican U.S. Reps. Mike Kelly and Glenn Thompson, why America is paying for a wall along the southwest multi-state border? Trump Republican Sen. Pat Toomey: $5 billion for something that can be compromised in so many ways? A government shutdown over a Trump campaign promise? You three elected to choose your President Donald Trump party over America? You are actually allowing Mexico to charge America $5 billion for a stationary wall because of ego? Who pays?

Mexico isn't going to pay for the Trump wall. As Ernie Ford might have sung, "16 lies and what do you get, another day older and deeper in debt. St. Peter don't call us because we can't go. We owe our souls to Mexico. And China, Wall Street, banks too big to fail, hedge funds, and (fill in the blank)."

Help us Obi-Wan-Mueller. You're our only hope.

— Joe Cieslak Sr., Branchville

Kitty Cancilla tireless

champion for homeless

It is with great sorrow that I note the passing of Kitty Cancilla. I first met Kitty over 30 years ago, when I joined the board of a fledgling organization known as Community Shelter Services. It had been previously known as the Community Drop-In Center and had 12 emergency beds on East 26th Street, having its origins with Mother Mary Beth Kennedy. Board meetings were held in a room that, in retrospect, seemed no bigger than a bread box, with an overheated air conditioning unit that ran so loud it was hard to hear the conversation in that small room.

The agency grew, thanks to the incredible vision and boundless energy of Kitty. Presently, it has the capacity to house over 250 individuals at Columbus Square and the Kitty Cancilla Lodge on Sass. If you ever met Kitty, you know that saying no to her was next to impossible.

The homeless exist for multiple reasons — some self-inflicted, some just bad breaks and poor luck. Kitty loved them all without precondition and worked tirelessly to assist them.

Kitty, to me, was the advocate-in-chief for the homeless community in Erie. Although she has passed, her contributions to our community will endure.

— Ed Smith, Erie

U.S. postal system is a

service, not a business

They are beating the drums again — "privatize the U.S. Postal Service." Their argument is that the postal service operates in the red and not in the black. It is the postal service, not the postal business. Should we privatize every service and agency that does not make a profit? Let's see: There is the U.S. Army, Navy, Marine Corps; the Air Force, Coast Guard, Public Health Service, Park Service, F.B.I., Marshals Service; the House of Representatives, the Senate, the judiciary, the presidency. Need I go on?

One of the things that makes this country work as well as it does is that, for the price of a postage stamp, our mail will be delivered to any postal address in the country — our business mail, our advertising, our complaints and instructions to our employees, Congress and the president — and perhaps most important of all, our love letters.

Don't try to fix what ain't broke.

— William Cohen, Erie

Ring in the new year

at our board game party

On New Year’s Eve, everywhere you look, people are together celebrating. The bars are hopping, the bands playing, and excitement is in the air.

What if, this year, you want to have a quieter New Year’s Eve? Skip the alcohol, the crowd, the shouting small talk. Where could you go?

I have an answer: Community Board Game Night’s New Year’s Eve Party. At our party, no reservations are needed. It’s just a $5 donation at the door, which includes everything — the pop, snacks, games, party favors and sparkling juice for the midnight toast. It’s a nonalcoholic event, and smoke-free for everyone’s enjoyment.

What’s the magic of board games? Our games are party games, which involve a group of people, and are a fun way to spend an evening. They are not winner-take-all games. They’re friendly, and provide a lot of laughter. The fun is more important than who or if anyone wins. Bring your own party game if you like.

Community Board Game Night’s New Year’s Eve Party happens from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., at Community United Church, 1011 W. 38th St., between Cascade and Raspberry. We invite everyone to spend New Year’s Eve with us. All are welcome (youth under 18 must have a guardian).

For more information, check the Community Board Game Night Facebook page.

— Julie Minich, Erie